Trump says he hasn’t been focused on a trade deal with Canada

Just days before the presumed Aug. 1 agreement deadline, U.S. President Donald Trump said “we haven’t been focused” on reaching a trade deal with Canada.

“We don’t have a deal with Canada,” he told reporters Friday morning during a windy outdoor scrum.

“Aug. 1 is going to come, and we will have most of our deals finished, if not all. We haven’t really had a lot of luck with Canada. I think Canada could be one where they’ll just pay tariffs. It’s not really a negotiation.”

In contrast, Trump said the administration is likely to reach a deal with the EU and that he had solidified the confines of an accord with China.

His comment comes a day after Dominic LeBlanc, Canada’s minister for trade with the U.S., said he was encouraged following a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. LeBlanc said the closed-door negotiations with the Americans are “complex” and suggested they may not resolve by Aug. 1.

On that day, Trump promised, the U.S. will impose a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian goods crossing the border. Those fees could go even higher if Canada further retaliates. However, they’re limited to the minority of goods not covered under the two countries’ existing free trade deal, which Trump signed in his first term and vowed to renegotiate next year.

Canada is also bearing the weight of Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles, and will be affected by copper duties that are also expected to kick in on Aug. 1.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Spencer Van Dyk