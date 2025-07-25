Two of the four Atlantic provinces have measles outbreaks

A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont., on March 4. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

FREDERICTON — Two of the four Atlantic provinces are dealing with active measles outbreaks.

Nova Scotia health officials say there are 30 cases in the province’s northern zone, while New Brunswick’s online dashboard says there are 15 confirmed infections in the south-central region.

Earlier this year, Prince Edward Island reported four cases — two in April and two in June.

Newfoundland and Labrador has not reported measles infections in 2025.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia health officials said the northern zone outbreak involves communities with low measles vaccination rates, but didn’t give details.

Scientists say a 95 per cent vaccination rate — with two doses of vaccine — is needed in a population to prevent the disease from spreading.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.