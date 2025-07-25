Wild parsnip outbreak grows in P.E.I., warnings issued across Canada

Maria Sarrouh reports from P.E.I., where a yellow plane with sharp leaves that has sap that can burn and blister skin is growing out of control.

It looks harmless, almost pretty, but wild parsnip is causing growing concern on Prince Edward Island and across Canada. The invasive plant can leave people with painful burns and blisters, and in rare cases, temporary blindness.

Wild parsnip sap can cause severe skin reactions if exposed to sunlight. The plant has prompted warnings and control measures not only in P.E.I., but also in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia this year.

“If you got boiling water poured on your skin, it would have a similar appearance to that,” said Chase Guindon, the P.E.I. Invasive Species Council’s coordinator.

Guindon is helping to remove the weed after sightings were reported on the Island. On Charlottetown’s Confederation Trail - a popular path for cyclists and hikers - he dressed in rubber gloves to the elbows, buttoned his shirt to the top, put on protective goggles and a safety helmet, and pulled wild parsnip straight from the root.

At first, the council thought the threat was manageable. Now, that has changed.

“Since putting the call out for reports a couple of weeks ago, we’ve been flooded with emails and messages,” Guindon said. “We’re going to have to decide how to prioritize particular patches to prevent the risk to human health.”

In Ontario, wild parsnip is listed as a noxious weed, and landowners can be required to remove it under the Weed Control Act. Nova Scotia and B.C. have also issued public warnings, fact sheets and disposal guidance in response to rising infestations.

Spotting it can be tricky, but the first thing you may notice, Guindon said, is a cluster of small, bright yellow, flat-topped flowers. The plant also has a bright green, grooved stem and leaves with serrated edges.

The plant poses a threat to local ecology. It can take over sunny forests and meadows, destroy biodiversity and displace beneficial insects. It’s also a risk to agricultural industries, harming animals that eat it.

“They can interrupt the fertility of livestock, as well as stunt growth,” said David Dutkiewicz in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., an entomology technician at the Invasive Species Centre.

If wild parsnip is growing on your property and you want to remove it yourself, he says it’s crucial to wear personal protective equipment. Don’t compost or burn it – that can create toxic fumes. Instead, it’s best to bag the plant, leave it sealed in the sun for at least a week, then take it to your local municipal dump.

For larger outbreaks, some provinces allow approved herbicides, but regulations and permitted chemicals vary across Canada, and these products carry risks.

The P.E.I. Invasive Species Council is asking Islanders to help stop the spread by reporting sightings. There are no bad reports - they say it’s better to be safe than sorry.