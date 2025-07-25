Woman charged with trying to abduct a baby in northern Ont.

Police have charged a 38-year-old woman after an attempted abduction of a child Thursday in Kirkland Lake. (File)

A video of her arrest was posted on social media, but has since been removed. A baby can be heard in the background of the video.

A note posted with the video said the suspect tried to take her infant, but the mother was able to lock the vehicle doors before that happened.

The incident took place around 12:35 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday.

“Officers responded to a report of an attempted child abduction in the parking lot of a store on Government Road in Kirkland Lake,” police said.

“It was reported that an individual had approached a mother and child and attempted to gain access to the vehicle occupied by the child. The mother was able to secure the vehicle door, preventing entry, and the suspect fled the scene.”

Police arrived soon after and were able to locate the suspect. The video of her arrest shows her struggling with four officers as she shouts for help, before the video cuts off.

The suspect, who is from Bonfield Township, has been charged with abduction of a person under 14 and resisting arrest.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Provincial Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake on Friday.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Kirkland Lake OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.