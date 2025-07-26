After 29 felines rescued from small apartment, Montreal SPCA offering discount on cat adoptions

The SPCA is offering adult cat adoptions for $100 after the Montreal shelter hit capacity. (SPCA)

The Montreal SPCA is offering adult cat adoptions at half price as the local animal shelter is full after 29 felines were rescued from a small apartment.

SPCA director of animal advocacy Sophie Gaillard said the Montreal police (SPVM) contacted the SPCA on July 22 after tenants had lost control of the situation in an apartment.

Surrendered kittens at the SPCA The SPCA is looking for homes for over 160 cats and kittens after a wave of surrenders. (SPCA)

“There were issues related to the cleanliness of the premises, and the guardians were ready to surrender the cats, so we dispatched our teams urgently to go to the scene and take in the animals,” she said.

SPCA staff went to the apartment and transported the 29 cats and kittens back to the shelter.

Now, the question is how to house the animals at a time when the shelter is at its highest vacancy point of the year, after July 1 moving day.

“We, as we always do, manage to figure it out, and the cats are now receiving all the care that they require, and they’ll be available for adoption shortly,” said Gaillard.

The population in the apartment exploded when the animals’ guardians didn’t sterilize their animals, she added.

“Very quickly that type of situation can get out of control,” said Gaillard. “There were a number of mother cats with kittens that we took in, so definitely it was one of those situations where the breeding has just gotten out of control.”

Abandoned kitten The SPCA took in 29 cats and kittens from a small apartment after the situation got out of control and the police were called. (SPCA)

Gaillard added that it was not a case of animal neglect or cruelty, but that the City of Montreal could issue fines because animals are required to be licensed and sterilized and that uncontrolled breeding is prohibited.

All the felines were being fed and had water and were surrendered willfully.

Cats at the SPCA The SPCA is offering adult cat adoptions for $100 after the Montreal shelter hit capacity. (SPCA)

The SPCA said this week that there are now 162 felines at the shelter looking for a forever home.

Adult cat (one year old or older) adoptions, as a result, are $100 until Aug. 3. All cats at the SPCA are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

“As everyone knows, this time of year is a particularly difficult time for us, moving season, kitten season,” said Gaillard, adding that there are also over 50 dogs at the shelter. “We’re hopeful that this community will step up, come into the shelter, adopt some animals, and if that’s not possible, perhaps consider taking some into foster care, and, of course, giving us a donation, because this is really a difficult time for us.”