Canadian fisherman rescued off Oregon Coast in joint operation

Despite trade tensions between Canada and the U.S., when it comes to emergency rescues, cross-border co-operation is unwavering.

A dramatic rescue of a Canadian fisherman hundreds of kilometres off the Oregon Coast saw the Royal Canadian Air Force and the U.S. Coast Guard working together this week.

Video shows a member of the coast guard dangling from a helicopter over the ocean about 300 kilometres west of Astoria, OR. That member was lowered to assist the mariner who needed a medical evacuation.

Getting to this point happened with the help of a Canadian search and rescue team from B.C.

In heavy cloud cover, it was 19 Wing Comox that arrived on scene first, spotting the boat and providing U.S. rescuers with important information.

“We were able to relay to the vessel to move the boom out of the way and to clear the area on stern of the vessel so…basically the vessel was completely prepared for the hoisting operation,” said Capt. Bryn Evans, CC-295 Kingfisher Pilot.

After the coast guard lowered its own team member to the boat, a basket was also lowered so the patient could be hoisted back up and flown to a medical facility.

“Our job was top cover. So what we do is just like we stay with the helicopter. We stay with the boat. We maintain visual contact,” said Capt Rock Veilleux, CC-295 Kingfisher Pilot.

“There’s fuel constraints once you’re out that far away from the shore, and being able to have the Kingfisher arrive on scene early, establish conditions and prepare the boat for the hoist that is taking place, it’s absolutely crucial to have the top cover from the Kingfisher,” explained Lt.(N) Keil Kodama, 19 Wing PAO

According to a news release from the Royal Canadian Air Force, the mission “highlights the strength of the Canada-U.S. cooperation and interoperability on the West Coast. Our crews train together regularly for missions like this.”

“We need to be able to work together to save somebody and that’s what happened today,” said Veilleux.

Capt. Karanpal Brar, a tactical coordinator on the rescue, said everything went off without a hitch.

“I think this operation was pretty much textbook. It was pretty much on par with what we would do with our own helicopters, so it didn’t really matter it was a U.S. asset versus a Canadian asset,” he said.

“If there’s any ship in the Pacific Northwest, it doesn’t matter what flag its flying, that it doesn’t matter which side of the border its sailing on, that it’s going to be protected. There’s going to be help available if they need it,” said Brar.