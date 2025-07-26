Here’s how wildfires could impact Saskatchewan’s trapping industry

Don Gordon stands in front of his trapping cabin that is surrounded by boreal forest.

Don Gordon has been trapping furs in Saskatchewan’s boreal forest for decades. He says the lifelong passion has allowed him to experience nature at its best and its worst.

He experienced some of the worst this spring. Wildfire threatened his cabin and designated trapping territory, known as a trapline. He estimated that flames were within nine metres of his front step.

In other areas, he doesn’t understand how the fire stopped inches before engulfing his shed.

“I came here expecting a pile of tin,” he said, adding it was emotional to see his cabin still standing.

Dozens of traplines, along with several cabins, have been wiped out by wildfire this season.

Gordon knows of at least two cabins that burned down in his fur block, the area of land where licensed trappers are allowed to harvest fur, but he says trappers won’t know the full extent of the damage until they can get back into the area.

“There are some traplines that are completely devastated,” he said.

“There’s going to be a lot of individuals that don’t even go back this winter.”

Even if cabins are still standing, Gordon said trails have been burned, making it difficult to travel through fur blocks. Clearing paths and cutting down burned trees will be a priority before any traps are laid this fall.

It will also take months to see what species of animals come back to the area.

“The land species, if it’s totally burnt, there won’t be anything this winter to trap,” he said, adding it could take years for species to move back.

The Prince Albert Grand Council is calling on the Saskatchewan government to expand its disaster assistance program to make trapline cabins eligible for wildfire relief funding.

“Trapping is what built Canada,” said PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte.

“There has to be support in this industry.”

Provincial assistance is available for certain uninsurable losses following natural disasters. The Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP) is not intended to compete with private insurers or to provide full compensation to those who incur a substantial loss or damage to property, according to the government’s website.

“Though not a replacement for private insurance, PDAP may help cover essential uninsurable losses such as cleanup, repairs, and temporary relocation. Trapper cabins are insurable and as such, are not eligible for assistance,” the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) said in a written statement.

Very few trapline cabins are insured due to the remote locations and lack of affordable coverage, according to Hardlotte.

He, along with other First Nations Chiefs in Northern Saskatchewan, now worry some trappers won’t be able to recover, and livelihoods and culture will be lost.

“It’s not only trapping. It’s about being well out on the land, eating the right foods and being active on the land and being healthy,” the Grand Chief said.

Gordon agrees the wildfires could put some trappers out of business. But he’s optimistic that passion, and the strength of the industry, will keep the practice alive.

“As long as there’s a product being provided and a market to buy the product, trapping will remain,” Gordon said.