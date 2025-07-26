Ontario court fines hunter for obstructing a conservation officer, refusing inspection

Conservation officer Ron Arnold talks about an Ontario hunter who pleaded guilty to obstructing a conservation officer & other charges in northwestern Ontario.

A northern Ontario man has been fined after failing to cooperate with a conservation officer during a hunting inspection northwest of Thunder Bay last fall.

Gun Safety A rifle owner puts his rifle in a case at a hunting camp property in rural Ontario west of Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Dale Turecki from Murillo, Ont., pleaded guilty to obstructing a conservation officer and failing to produce items for inspection, resulting in a combined $3,500 in fines. The provincial government indicates the case highlights the provincial government’s push to enforce hunting regulations and ensure public safety.

The incident

On October 14, 2024, a conservation officer conducting a moose hunting enforcement patrol near Upsala, about 130 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, initiated an inspection of Turecki’s vehicle in a forestry cutover.

According to court records, Turecki repeatedly refused to produce his firearms for inspection and prevented the officer from examining his vehicle and hunting-related items. The officer then took Turecki into custody and a subsequent search uncovered two firearms and live ammunition in the rear seat of the vehicle.

Conservation Authority Ministry of Natural Resources conservation authority vehicle is shown in a wooded area in this undated photo. (File photo/Supplied/Ministry of Natural Resources)

Court ruling and reminder to hunters

Justice of the Peace Jennifer A. Neill handed down the fines on March 5, 2025, in a Thunder Bay courtroom.

Turecki was fined $500 for failing to produce items for inspection and an additional $3,000 for obstructing the officer.

In a recent Ministry of Natural Resources court bulletin, the Ontario government reiterated the importance of compliance with hunting regulations.

“The Ontario government is safeguarding public safety by ensuring hunters understand their obligations and follow the rules while hunting,” the bulletin read.

Officials also reminded hunters of their legal duty to “produce licences, firearms, ammunition, harvested wildlife and other items related to hunting immediately upon the request of a conservation officer.”

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

