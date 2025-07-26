OPP aware of planned concert by controversial U.S. singer east of Ottawa

Christian musician Sean Feucht of California sings during a rally at the National Mall in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say it is aware of a planned concert this afternoon by U.S.-based Christian musician Sean Feucht in eastern Ontario.

A post by the singer on X says a free event is planned in an open field in the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet just off Highway 17.

Feucht had been scheduled to play in Gatineau on Saturday but had his permit pulled by the National Capital Commission (NCC), who cited “public safety and security” as the reason for the cancellation.

OPP Const. Brianna Babin tells CTV News Ottawa that officers are patrolling the event and that a stage has been set up in the area.

Police are in contact with the owners of Cedar Shade Campground located next to the concert site. The township is also aware of the planned event, she says.

Babin says the event is scheduled to go forward and it remains unclear how many people will attend.

The concert comes a day after Feucht held a concert at a downtown Montreal church, despite having his permits revoked by the city. The City of Montreal says it will be issuing the church a fine.

At least six other dates of Feucht’s Canadian tour have been cancelled, including in Quebec City, Charlottetown, Halifax, Moncton and Vaughan.

Feucht describes himself as a musician, missionary, author, and activist.

He has spoken out against “gender ideology,” abortion, and the LGBTQ+ community, and his religious and political views have grabbed the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Atlantic magazine, based in Washington, D.C., recently described Feucht as a Christian nationalist who has become a “MAGA superstar.”

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa Thursday, Feucht said he is protesting policies enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, which he claimed were biased against Christians.

Feucht says on X that he will be playing in Toronto on Sunday.

With files from CTV News Montreal