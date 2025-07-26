Rod Stewart shares his thoughts on ’51st state’ threat with Toronto crowd

Rod Stewart isn’t a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump or his threats against Canada, and recently used a concert to amplify his sentiment on the matter.

Video clips of Tuesday night’s performance on Toronto’s Budweiser Stage shows the 80-year-old rock legend sharing his thoughts on Trump’s threats to make Canada the 51st state.

Stewart’s enthusiasm and support for Canada were dished out in the form of a tribute during his finale, where he brought out his dancers and musicians and projected a video above the stage, which he said he found on the internet.

The clip in question was an altered version of Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 hit “I Will Survive,” with the lyrics changed to reflect Canada’s strength in the face of Trumps threats of annexation, superimposed over images of Canadian landscapes and icons, like TTC streetcars and the Canadian flag.

Some of the lyrics include the lines: “We spent so many nights thinking how you did us wrong, we’ve banded all together, your tariff made us strong,” as well as, “You know you’re not so great, there’s not a snowball’s chance in hell we’ll be your 51st state,” and “We have all we really need, we will live without your greed, we will survive.”

Stewart and his dancers shimmied on stage as the video played.

After the clip was finished, Stewart addressed the audience with gusto.

“51st state my f---ing ass,” he told the crowd as he pumped his fist. “Go on Canada!”

Tuesday’s concert was part of Stewart’s One Last Stop Tour, which featured opening act Cheap Trick. In June, the rock legend had to cancel several U.S. dates as a result of illness.