‘The nicest people’: Friends identify Maple Ridge, B.C., couple killed in apparent neighbour dispute  

He was a teacher and his wife was a banker. A couple in their early 60s - recently retired - was murdered in their own Maple Ridge home.

Friends have identified the married couple killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Maple Ridge, B.C., as Bruce Richards and Roxanne Davidson.

The two, both in their early 60s, were found dead alongside their dog inside their home Wednesday night following what police described as a “neighbourhood dispute.”

Investigators believe the man who killed them — a neighbour who lived just a few houses away — died by suicide hours later.

“This was so quick, so unexpected and senseless,” said Darryl Lucas, a close friend of the couple’s who spoke to CTV News.

Lucas said he met Richards in the 1980s when the two played rugby together at Simon Fraser University, and they remained good friends.

He said Richards had worked for decades as a teacher in the Coquitlam School District, while Davidson was a financial advisor at TD Bank. Both had recently retired.

“They were living a retirement life we would all love to live and hope to get to,” he said.

The couple left behind two sons and several grandchildren.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers were first called to the area near 239 Street and 118 Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a dispute among neighbours. No arrests were made.

Four hours later, Mounties were called back for reports of a vehicle fire, a break-and-enter and gunshots.

Officers found Richards, Davidson and their dog dead inside their home.

The suspect reportedly returned to his residence nearby, armed with a weapon. Police said when the Lower Mainland’s Emergency Response Team entered that home later in the evening, the man was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has not released any details about the suspect.

Neighbours told CTV News there had been previous confrontations between the two households, including disputes over parking, but nothing that would have indicated violence of this scale.

“They were the nicest people,” Lucas said of the couple. “Not a mean bone in their bodies.”

“This is a classic example of life not being fair, taking these two wonderful people way too early.”

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has also launched a parallel investigation to determine whether any police action or inaction contributed to the deaths. The IIO investigates all incidents involving police where serious harm or death occurs, regardless of alleged misconduct.

Both IHIT and the IIO remained at the scene Friday.