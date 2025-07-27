2 dead, 1 in critical condition after hit and run on Siksika Nation

An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Two people have died and one is in critical condition after a hit and run on Siksika Nation.

Police say five people were out walking when they were hit by a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle fled the scene.

The deceased are a 27-year-old man and a 45-year-old man. A 45-year-old woman was taken to hospital in critical condition. RCMP said the other two people in the group were not injured.

RCMP is seeking assistance with the investigation and are looking for anyone who may have video footage or surveillance of the area of 54 Map 3 Subdivision between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to contact Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.