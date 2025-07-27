3-year-old drowns at Long Sault, Ont. beach: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)

Police say a three-year-old child died after drowning at an eastern Ontario beach Saturday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency services responded to Mille Roches Beach in Long Sault, Ont. at approximately 5:45 p.m.

A caller told police that a child had no vital signs and that off-duty medical professionals were conducting resuscitation efforts.

Cornwall paramedics rushed the child to hospital under a police escort as efforts to revive the child continued, OPP said in a news release Sunday.

The child was later pronounced dead, police say. Their identity is not being released.

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission website says Mille Roches Beach remains closed until further notice. Woodlands Beach remains open.

It’s the latest in a string of deadly incidents on eastern Ontario waters this summer.

On Thursday, a three-year-old child drowned at Sandbanks Provincial Park in Prince Edward County.

Last weekend, OPP reported two incidents on East Lake in Prince Edward County and one on the St. Lawrence River near Ganonoque.

OPP reported earlier this week that it had already responded to double the number of drowning deaths it saw at this time last year in eastern Ontario.

There have been two reported drownings in Ottawa so far this summer.