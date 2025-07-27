At least one person dead in western Newfoundland plane crash

The RCMP logo is seen in St. John's on June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

DEER LAKE — The Transportation Safety Board has sent investigators to the site of a plane crash in western Newfoundland after a small plane crashed Saturday afternoon.

The Transportation Safety Board says a Piper PA-31 Navajo aircraft registered to Kisik Aerial Survey Inc. crashed about a kilometre south of Deer Lake Airport after taking off on a local flight.

Kisik Aerial Survey Inc. owner and accountable executive Andrew Naysmith indicated the crash was fatal in a statement on the company’s website that says they are “devastated and heartbroken by this loss.”

It’s not immediately clear how many people were on board the flight and Naysmith says the company will not release the names of anyone involved.

Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP said earlier in a post on social media that the Trans-Canada Highway was closed in both directions in the area of the Deer Lake airport, but the highway has since reopened.

The Mounties say they are working with the Transportation Safety Board investigators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press