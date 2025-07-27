Get a head start on back to school shopping. Here are some tips

Back to school is around the corner and parents are already thinking about shopping for school supplies. Julie Cole has some sage advice.

The first day of school is still over a month away but experts say it’s never too early to start thinking about shopping for new supplies.

Best-selling parenting author Julie Cole stopped by CTV Morning Live Ottawa to provide some sage advice on how to shop for effective supplies that won’t break the bank.

Cole has a focus on good, quality products that will last. Starting early will help you avoid some of the last-minute markups and give you a head start on the best items out there.

Clothing

Clothing can come at a cost for many families, but it doesn’t have to be.

If your kids are not at a uniformed school, Cole suggests trying to find new items by thrifting, an activity she says is both sustainable and fun.

Cole suggests also investing in a good backpack that can be used for several years.

“Buy something that’s gender neutral and doesn’t have Paw Patrol on it. Because guess what, they’re going to outgrow that next year, and they won’t want that. Get something that will last and be durable, be big enough for these library books in kindergarten for them to bring home,” she said.

She recommends having a conversation with your children about their needs and wants. You can even share the cost of certain items with the child who only wants the best new clothes or shoes.

Lunches

Cole suggests spending money on high-quality items that will last. This includes a good reusable lunch container.

“I do believe in spending on good things that will last for years,” she said.

“I love the b.box lunch containers. BPA free. And it encourages parents I think, because you know how expensive groceries are now, you really need to batch cook, you need to meal plan and then whatever you have for dinner, make a little that you can pack with them for lunch.”

If you’re a parent who likes giving their child a little note in their lunchbox, Hearts and Gems makes a simple set of notes to brighten their day.

School supplies

Cole recommends salvaging leftovers from last year and to remember to re-sharpen pencils and pencil crayons.

“We want to make sure we’re labelling them with all of your stuff so that the investments you make come home and don’t end up in the lost-and-found,” she said.

True or false?

The average Canadian family spends more than $700 per child on back to school shopping

True. That long list of school supplies, according to a recent study by the Retail Council of Canada, could total anywhere between $650 and $750 per child.

Most Canadian parents wait until a week before school starts to start shopping for supplies.

False. But if you do wait until the week before, you’re going to pay top dollar, and the shelves will probably be empty, Cole says.

Nearly 40 per cent of parents report financial stress during the back to school period.

True. In fact, 34 per cent of parents go into debt during back to school, according to a report from Credit Karma.

“Parents have to really fight this comparison stuff and the pressure. Your kids will be just fine if they don’t have the best of everything. Take the pressure off and don’t go into debt for back to school,” Cole says.

The average family spends over $1,000 per child on extracurriculars

True. On average, a survey found parents spent about $1,160 on extracurricular activities for their children.

The most expensive extracurriculars are ballet and hockey.