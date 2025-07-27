Grizzly bear attack leaves B.C. man with ‘significant injuries’: officials

A grizzly bear fishes for salmon along the Atnarko River in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park near Bella Coola, B.C. Saturday, Sept 11, 2010. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A man was taken to hospital and required surgery after being attacked by a grizzly bear in B.C.’s Kootenay region this weekend, according to officials.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service was called to a trail in Creston around 4:30 p.m., a social media post said.

“A couple were e-biking along the Kootenay River when the wife heard her husband scream. She saw a grizzly bear running at her,” according to the BC COS.

“She used bear spray and then noticed a second grizzly bear attacking her husband. She again used bear spray and both bears ran off.”

An ambulance transported the seriously injured man to hospital, the agency said, without providing further details.

A sweep of the area did not locate the bears but signs were posted and three trails were closed.

A trap set by the BC COS did not capture any animals overnight.

“(Conservation officers) again attended the area this morning, locating the attack site and searching the surrounding area. No bears were seen. Trails remain closed at this time,” the agency said Sunday.

According to WildSafeBC, conservation officers receive between 400 and 500 grizzly related calls each year – with peak season running from April to November.

Sightings and concerning encounters should be reported by calling 1-877-952-7277.