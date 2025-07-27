Halifax takes natural route to keep beaches healthy

New plants at a pair of Halifax-area lakes are expected to do more than just beautify the shorelines; it could keep the waters free of dangerous bacteria.

Last summer, the Halifax Regional Municipality “re-naturalized” Birch Cove Beach in Dartmouth as part of an effort to ward off Canada geese. The process involved planting 237 shrubs, grass and perennials around the lake, reducing the lawn space for geese and other winged visitors.

“Canada geese love open areas, they don’t want predators hiding behind tall grass,” said Tracy Jessen, naturalization coordinator with the municipality’s Parks and Recreation department.

Jessen notes geese produce a lot of feces, which can spike the bacteria count at lakes if they are congregating there. The municipality will issue water quality advisories at supervised beaches if tests reveal high levels of bacteria like E. coli.

As of Friday, water quality advisories were in effect for Taylor Head Beach, Penhorn Lake Beach and Lake Echo Beach.

Jessen said the re-naturalization of Birch Cove was successful last summer, although the municipality will have to continue supporting it for a few more years until it can stand on its own.

“We’re seeing more insects, more plant life in the area,” she said. “It takes a good three years to be established. We’ve winterized it to help it and then removed that protection.

“We’re hoping to get community involvement in maintenance of the site. We still need to keep an eye on invasive species.”

The municipality has expanded the re-naturalization project to Penhorn Lake, which has had a problem with a steady geese population for years. Deputy Mayor Tony Mancini said the municipality plans to bring in trained border collies to shoo the birds away.

Penhorn Lake Workers helped re-naturalize Penhorn Lake Beach in 2025. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality)

In May the municipality partnered with Heling Nature Heal to run a planting workshop at Penhorn. Along with the re-naturalization, Jessen said they reinforced the water’s edge with plants.

“These are beaches that are on bus routes so it’s important we keep them open as much as we can,” she said. “That’s why the beach was chosen. It’s still about bringing plants and making everything healthier.”

Jessen said the re-naturalized beaches do more than ward off birds; they can stop stormwater from filtering into the lakes, further cutting down on the spread of bacteria. Other benefits include improved biodiversity and protection from erosion.

“It’s also good for attracting pollinators,” she said. “When you help pollinators, you help the bird population. A huge part of their diet is caterpillars. We’re feeding that whole web.”

Jessen said they plan to launch a re-naturalization project at Kinsmen First Lake Beach Park in Lower Sackville in October through the Living Lakeshores program.

She notes that beaches and lakes are a crucial part of Nova Scotia’s identity, which is why it’s important to keep them healthy and thriving.

“A lot of our community identity is through our parks,” she said. “People like to visit beautiful cities, so tourism is one of those aspects.

“I like to say I’m inviting nature back into the parks.”

-With files from CTV News Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis

