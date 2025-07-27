Man punched cougar in the face to fend off attack, B.C. officials say

A worker in northern B.C. was attacked by a cougar Saturday morning, according to officials.

The man encountered the animal around 11 a.m. near Lake Kathlyn in Smithers, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said.

“A cougar approached him and swiped his upper body. The man, who was interviewed by (conservation officers) told them he punched the cougar in the face, and it disengaged,” a Facebook post form the agency said.

The man’s injuries did not require treatment in hospital.

Traps have been set and conservation officers searched the area with dogs, but the cougar has not been located.

“The BC COS is continuing to monitor cougar activity in the area and will respond as necessary to ensure public safety,” the poste from the agency continued.

According to WildsafeBC, cougar attacks are rare. Anyone who encounters a cougar is advised to stay calm, and not to run away.

“Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the cougar in view, and allowing a clear exit for the cougar. If attacked, always fight back and never ‘play dead,’” the organization’s website says, adding that children are “most at risk” if they are present during an encounter.

Cougar conflicts and sightings can be reported to BC COS at Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.