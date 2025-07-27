RCMP end search for missing kayaker from Shediac, N.B.

It’s been more than 72 hours since a kayaker in New Brunswick was last seen.

Luc Bourgeois, 34, was last spotted on Thursday, July 24 between 1 and 2 p.m. in the Shediac area. At the time, it was reported he had left to go kayaking from the wharf in Pointe-du-Chene, but did not return.

On Sunday, Shediac RCMP said officers are continuing to seek help from the public to locate Bourgeois.

“The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and Ground Search and Rescue teams have been searching tirelessly the last couple of days and have covered a lot of area with no success,” said Cpl. Mathieu Daigle in a news release.

“At this time, these teams have concluded their searches but will continue to follow up on any leads we may receive.”

‘We’re hopeful’

Family members of Bourgeois contacted the Canadian Coast Guard on Thursday around 3 p.m., saying he went out in a yellow kayak but did not return.

On Friday, Bourgeois’ cousin Chloe Allain told CTV News his kayak and life jacket were found near Caissie-Cape sometime Thursday. His phone was also found, but his fishing gear and sandals were still missing at the time.

A Facebook page called “Bring Luc Home” has been created, with people sharing the latest on search efforts.

Luc Bourgeois search A group of people are pictured during the search for missing kayaker Luc Bourgeois. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

“Everybody who can help and wants to help is helping,” Allain previous told CTV News. “Everybody is looking, and I truly believe we are going to find him.”

Police describe Bourgeois as being about five feet six inches tall and 170 pounds. He has long curly brown hair, a beard and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing black shorts, a blue and gray life jacket, a Bass Pro Shops hat, sunglasses, and black Under Armour sandals.

“We’re hopeful because we know he’s strong and going to come back,” Allain said. “He has a seven-year-old son waiting for him at home and he’s going to come back for his son.”

Luc Bourgeois Luc Bourgeois (right) is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Chloé Allain)

The search so far

Multiple agencies have been involved in the search for Bourgeois, including the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Halifax, the RCMP, the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Tri-County Ground Search and Rescue.

As of Sunday, Tri-County Ground Search and Rescue said crews are not currently active in the search. By Friday around 6 p.m., the organization had five teams still searching for Bourgeois, including the use of three boats. Their search was stood down around 8 p.m.

Luc Bourgeois 2 Luc Bourgeois (right) is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Chloé Allain)

A CH-148 Cormorant and drones were also being used in the search.

Dozens of civilian volunteers, including family and friends, have also been out searching through the weekend.

While police have pulled back their search, officers are asking anyone who may have information that may help located Bourgeois to contact Shediac RCMP at 506-533-5151.

-With files from CTV’s Derek Haggett

