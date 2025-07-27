Seagull suffers ‘horrific’ injury from discarded wooden barbecue skewer, B.C. rescue says

A wooden barbecue skewer is successfully removed from the neck of a gull. (Credit) Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C.

A carelessly discarded wooden barbecue skewer seriously injured a seagull in White Rock, B.C., according to a wildlife rescue, which is urging people to be more careful with their garbage.

The Glaucous-winged gull was spotted earlier this month on the popular White Rock Pier with the “unusual impalement” piercing its neck, the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. said in a statement.

“Although still able to fly, a Wildlife Rescue volunteer skillfully captured the bird and brought them to the facility for care,” a spokesperson wrote.

“The bird was anesthetized, the skewer was carefully removed, and the gull was treated for their injuries. After just over two weeks in care, the gull’s wound has healed fully.”

0 of 6 seagull The gull in recovery (Credit: Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C.) seagull The gull preparing for its X-Ray (Credit: Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C.) seagull X-Ray after the removal of the skewer (Credit: Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C.) Seagull X-Ray showing the "unusual impalement"(Credit: Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C.) seagull The gull in recovery (Credit: Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C.) Seagull The gull in recovery (Credit: Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C.)

This rescue marks the second time in two years the rescue has taken in a gull injured in these circumstances.

“This injury is a tragic example of the harmful effects human trash can have on wildlife,” the statement from the rescue said.

The gull will be released back into the wild Monday after what the organization describes as a “remarkable recovery” from a “horrific injury.”

The organization encourages anyone who sees an animal in distress to report it online.