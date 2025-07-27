Shot fired at vehicle during road rage incident

The logo from a Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) is investigating after they say a gunshot was fired during a road rage incident.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive East.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a vehicle with damage to its rear window consistent with a gunshot.

According to police, two vehicles were heading east on Riverside Drive when one driver reportedly yelled obscenities at the complainant. Then, someone in the vehicle allegedly shot a gun at the complainant’s car.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, and no physical injuries have been reported.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late model, four-door sedan, possibly grey or chocolate brown in colour.

The driver is described as a black man in his 20s. Two other occupants were seen in the vehicle, though no descriptions are currently available.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigation the incident and are asking residents and business owners to review dashcam or surveillance footage between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on July 26 for any relevant evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.