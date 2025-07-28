Health advocates shocked as Carney Liberals back away from pharmacare program

In this May 2, 2013 photo, pharmacist Simon Gorelikov holds a generic emergency contraceptive, also called the morning-after pill, at the Health First Pharmacy in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

OTTAWA — Health advocates say they’re shocked to hear the federal government may not sign more pharmacare funding deals, which would leave coverage uneven across the country.

The first phase of the Pharmacare Act, passed last fall by the Liberals and the NDP, calls for the federal government to fund the cost of contraceptives and diabetes medications for patients.

The Trudeau government signed deals with B.C., P.E.I., Yukon and Manitoba to cover those costs for four years — but the new government is not committing to signing deals with the rest.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Liberal leader promised “that we wouldn’t cut or abolish any of the existing deals” during the spring election.

Julie Veinot, the executive director of South Shore Sexual Health in Nova Scotia, says people in her province should have the same access to care as those in B.C.

Dr. Amanda Black, past president of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada, says that if the government doesn’t continue signing pharmacare deals, it would be a step backward for women’s health.

With files from Hannah Alberga in Toronto

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press