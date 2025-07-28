B.C. premier demands ‘fair treatment’ as feds slash Atlantic ferry fares

The premier of British Columbia is calling out “structural unfairness” as the federal government prepares to subsidize a massive reduction in ferry fares for the Maritimes.

During a visit to Prince Edward Island on Monday, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his government is slashing fares on the Marine Atlantic ferry service by 50 per cent beginning Aug. 1, while also decreasing tolls on the Confederation Bridge.

The additional funding fulfills a campaign promise Carney made ahead of this year’s federal election.

Asked about the subsidies Monday, B.C. Premier David Eby demanded “fair treatment” for ferry users on the West Coast.

“I do understand the federal government made an election commitment – gotta follow through on those things,” Eby said, at an unrelated news conference.

“But at the same time, we’re going to need the federal government to have a serious look at their policy in relation to ferry users in British Columbia.”

According to the B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union, the federal government provided $192 million in combined operating and capital grants to Marine Atlantic in the 2023-24 fiscal year, while B.C. Ferries received $35.6 million in grants and a repayable loan of $75 million.

B.C. has more than double the population of the Maritime provinces combined.

In an open letter to Carney released earlier this month, the BCFMWU called the province’s ferry system “critical infrastructure,” and said it has suffered from years of underfunding from the federal government.

“Our ferries are just as essential as those in the Maritimes,” the union wrote on July 5. “We are calling on your government to establish permanent, equitable ferry funding, indexed to inflation and ridership, and to prioritize Canadian shipbuilding and good union jobs in your infrastructure plans.”

Eby noted federal funding for B.C. ferry services has remained “unchanged for almost 20 years.”

The premier said ferry users in Atlantic Canada are subsidized by approximately $300 per person, while those in B.C. receive only $1 per person – a discrepancy in per capita funding he argued needs to be re-examined.

“This is an issue that I have raised directly with the federal government,” he said. “It’s time for them to up the federal subsidy.”

During his announcement, Carney boasted the increased subsidies for the Maritimes will help everyday Canadians and businesses alike to “save millions of dollars.”

“That means more travel and trade between provinces, a stronger, more united economy, and more prosperity and opportunity for Canadians,” he said.

With files from CTV News Montreal’s Maria Sarrouh