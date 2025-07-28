Federal government hanging up work cellphones for softphone technology

A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The federal government is dialling back on work cellphones issued to public servants, as it shifts to computer-based softphones and looks to find budget savings.

Shared Services Canada manages approximately 180,000 hand-held devices (iOS and Android) across 45 partners and 10 client departments, according to the 2024-25 departmental plan.

Shared Services Canada confirms to CTV News Ottawa that most new public servants may not receive a government-issued cellphone for their work.

“Shared Services Canada (SSC) offers telephone services, including cellphones and softphones, to support public servants in their roles. Cellphones will continue to be issued when justified by the position or operational needs,” a department spokesperson said Monday afternoon.

“SSC provides modern, secure, and efficient telephony solutions while ensuring the responsible use of public funds.”

Shared Services Canada spent $89.4 million on mobile phones during the 2024-25 fiscal year, down from $157.7 million in 2023-24 and $174.1 million in 2022-23.

The 2025-26 departmental plan states Shared Services Canada is “focused on implementing a softphone telephony solution for all public servants, including those stations at missions abroad.”

“Designed to enhance the security of the GC, softphone provides secure access and proactive monitoring while protecting information at the enterprise level,” the government said.

The federal government’s website notes public servants are starting to use softphone software on desktop computers or tablet for work calls instead of using a mobile device or a desk phone. The government calls software a “more affordable, environmentally friendly and user-friendly solution” as it lowers government expenses.

The Shared Services Canada departmental plan shows the government is working to “disconnect non-essential lines,” with 15,000 fixed lines eliminated in 2024-25 and 90 per cent of lines disconnected in three years.

Earlier this month, the federal government directed cabinet ministers to find 15 per cent savings in department budgets over three years, as part of a plan to find $25 billion in savings. The directive includes Crown corporations, including the National Capital Commission, the National Arts Centres and federal museums.