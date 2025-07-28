Heat warnings in place across most of N.S., N.B.

Lataevia Beezer shares your Atlantic Canadian weather forecast.

The last days of the month continue to look very warm and humid for most of the Maritimes.

In Nova Scotia, heat warnings have expanded and are now in place for northern and central parts of the province, as well as the Annapolis Valley and parts of the South Shore.

Environment Canada says daytime temperatures may reach up to 31 degrees Monday through Wednesday, though the humidex will make it feel closer to 38.

“A very warm and humid air mass will settle over the region for the next few days. Little relief is expected at night with elevated overnight temperatures. Conditions will begin moderating Thursday,” the warning reads.

It’s a similar story in New Brunswick, though conditions will begin to moderate on Wednesday as a cold front moves through.

Heat warnings remain in effect for central and southeastern parts of the province where temperatures will hover around 30 degrees Monday and Tuesday, with humidex values around 36.

No heat warnings have been issued for Prince Edward Island. It is expected to be 26 degrees in Charlottetown on Monday and 28 on Tuesday.

