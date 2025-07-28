Man missing in Ottawa River after jumping in to assist a woman in distress

The search will continue on Monday for a 53-year-old Quyon, Que. man in the Ottawa River after he disappeared while attempting to rescue a woman in distress.

The MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais police say a man jumped off a pontoon to help a woman in distress in the river near Mohr Island at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Unfortunately, he was not wearing a lifejacket and went underwater,” police said.

Firefighters from the Ottawa and Pontiac fire departments and the Ottawa Police Service’s marine unit searched the area for the man.

Police say the victim remains unaccounted for and the search will continue on Monday.

A police spokesperson says the woman in distress was rescued by another person.

Mohr Island is located on the Ottawa River between Ottawa and Gatineau near Buckham’s Bay.