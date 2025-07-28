Man who stabbed Mountie shot, killed in Lac La Biche: Alberta RCMP

Mounties shot and killed a man who attacked them in northern Alberta on Sunday.

Lac La Biche RCMP say three officers went to check out a disturbance at a home around 11:47 a.m.

A confrontation occurred, Mounties said in a news release.

“The man attacked one of the officers with a knife and one of the officers shot the man. Officers attempted life saving efforts, however, the suspect died at the scene.”

The officer was treated and released from hospital.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates police action possibly resulting in serious injury or death, has been directed to investigate.

Lac La Biche is located 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.