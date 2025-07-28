Remains found in Quebec river identified as Laval man missing since 1988

Aerial footage of crews pulling a Jeep belonging to Robert St-Louis out of the Mille-Îles River on Monday, July 21, 2025, after the man disappeared in 1988. (CTV News)

The Quebec coroner’s office has confirmed that the remains found inside a vehicle pulled from the Mille-Îles River in Deux-Montagnes last week are those of Robert St-Louis, a Laval man who disappeared 37 years ago.

Laval police (SPL) said the coroner was able to identify the remains after the vehicle, which belonged to St-Louis, was found by Australian and American divers from Exploring With a Mission.

“The Laval Police Department extends its deepest sympathies to Mr. St-Louis’s loved ones. His family has pursued this case relentlessly over the years, demonstrating great resilience and deep commitment,” the force wrote on social media.

“The SPL would like to acknowledge the perseverance of his loved ones, who have remained in contact with our investigators throughout these years.”

St-Louis had been missing since 1988.

Diver William McIntosh previously told CTV News they were able to identify the vehicle because it matched the description St-Louis’s daughter had given of her father’s Jeep Cherokee Chief.

He also said it was St-Louis’s daughter who contacted the Exploring With a Mission team for help solving her father’s disappearance. She was the last person to see him before he went missing on Father’s Day in 1988.

The divers used sonar and magnets to pull out the Jeep by its rim.

“I got the chills immediately. I knew that we had him,” said McIntosh. “[My colleague] Dan put his hand in in the rocks under the driver’s side door, and the first bone that he touched was a U-shaped bone.”

With files from Erika Morris and The Canadian Press