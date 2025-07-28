Search and vigil held for Indigenous teen who has been missing for nearly 2 months

The loved ones of 14-year-old Samuel Bird, an Indigenous teen that went missing on June 1, are seen at a vigil in Rossdale Park on July 27, 2025. (CTV News Edmonton/Connor Hogg)

Friends, family and community members gathered at Rossdale Park for a vigil in support of a young Indigenous man who went missing nearly two months ago.

Fourteen-year-old Samuel Bird was last seen on June 1.

“We all have children, grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and it’s hard to imagine if they weren’t there to pick up the phone today,” said one speaker at the vigil. “That’s what makes it most difficult: not knowing.”

Sacred songs were sung and a smudge ceremony was held.

Police say Bird was last seen leaving his home to visit a friend in the Canora neighbourhood.

During a press conference last weekend, Bird’s mother Alanna said she knew something was wrong when he didn’t respond to her calls or texts.

“Sam always messaged me. He always told me where he was,” said the mother.

Earlier Sunday, a group of volunteers led a search for Bird that went along 170 Street up to around Anthony Henday Drive in hopes of finding something that would help them locate the teen.

Bruce Samsin said he hopes to fill the gaps where the police can’t.

“They don’t really have the resources for all of this,” Samsin told reporters.

Edmonton police confirmed with CTV News Edmonton that there have been videos circulating of Bird being physically assaulted after he went missing. The videos were also sent to Bird’s mother.

“How awful that they are being sent these violent videos and images,” said an email from the Edmonton Police Service.

“EPS is aware of these images circulating online depicting violent events. Investigators are working to determine the source and authenticity of the images and as such, at this time, the EPS cannot confirm whether this is connected to the missing 14-year-old-youth, Samuel Bird.”

Bird is described as 5’8” tall with a slim build. He has brown hair and brown eyes and may have a black-eye and stitches on his cheek and nose.

Police say he is known to frequent West Edmonton Mall and is familiar with the city’s west end and southside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Connor Hogg