Two men killed in weekend plane crash in Newfoundland, RCMP say

DEER LAKE — RCMP say two men died in a plane crash over the weekend in western Newfoundland.

Police say the only people aboard the plane — a 54-year-old pilot and a 27-year-old passenger — were pronounced dead at the scene in Deer Lake.

The Mounties say they are supporting an investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada into the crash that occurred just after takeoff around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The safety board says a Piper PA-31 Navajo aircraft registered to Kisik Aerial Survey Incorporated crashed about one kilometre south of Deer Lake Regional Airport.

Kisik Aerial owner Andrew Naysmith issued a statement saying the company is devastated by the loss, and his thoughts and sympathies are with the families of the victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2025.