98 heat warnings, 215 air quality advisories issued across Canada

Heat warnings are in place across the country, with humidex values into the 40s in some areas.

Warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada are in place in 98 locations across five provinces and one territory as of Tuesday morning, all of which are related to temperature. In most areas, relief from a couple of days of above-average heat is expected Wednesday.

An additional 215 air quality advisories are in effect in three provinces and one territory.

As of 8 a.m. EDT, the hottest spot in Canada was Port Weller, Ont., at 26.3 C, and the coolest was Cape Providence, N.W.T., at -0.4 C.

Atlantic Canada forecast

On the East Coast, heat warnings are in effect for most of Nova Scotia and the southeastern half of New Brunswick.

While exact forecast highs vary, the daytime high in the Halifax area is expected to reach between 29 and 31 C Tuesday, with a humidex value up to 36. It will be cooler along the coastline.

The forecast highs for Fredericton and Moncton are similar, with a humidex possibly as high as 38, but relief is expected Wednesday as a cold front moves into the area, Environment Canada’s meteorologists predict.

Ontario and Quebec forecast

Quebec’s only warning is in Gatineau, where the forecast high is around 31 C, with humidex values near or above 40. Much of southeastern and southwestern Ontario is warned to expect highs in the low 30s and humidex values in the low 40s, including in the Ottawa, Toronto, London and Windsor areas.

Air quality advisories are in effect further north, including in Timmins, Moosonee and Kenora, due to smoke drifting in from wildfires in the Prairie provinces. It’s expected to be worse in areas closest to the Manitoba border, the forecast suggests.

Prairies forecast

Much of Manitoba and a large swatch of Saskatchewan are under air quality warnings due to smoke. Residents of areas including Winnipeg, Brandon, Flin Flon and dozens of others are told to limit their time outdoors, and warned by Environment Canada that “everyone’s health is at risk regardless of their age or health status.”

Western Canada forecast

Alberta was advisory-free Tuesday morning, but residents of parts of B.C. along the provincial border were warned of unusually high temperatures during the day. Heat warnings were issued for parts of the Okanagan, Cariboo, Fraser Canyon, West Kootenay and other regions, where temperatures could reach 38 C in the south and 34 C in the north due to a ridge of high pressure.

These warnings may be in effect until Thursday.

Northern Canada forecast

Up north, the Northwest Territories’ Wrigley, Fort Simpson, Providence and Liard regions could see daytime highs near 30 C over the next couple of days, Environment Canada warned.

Air quality is also an issue in some spots including Yellowknife due to smoke from nearby wildfires. Residents are told to limit their time outside and expect to experience mild and common symptoms such as throat irritation and headache.