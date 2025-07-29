Alert Ready message issued outside Fredericton for people reportedly carrying firearms

An Alert Ready message advising residents to shelter in place has been issued outside Fredericton Tuesday morning.

The New Brunswick RCMP said in a post on social media just after 8 a.m. that it was searching for a person believed to be “carrying weapons with dangerous intent” in the area of Route 104 in Zealand.

An Alert Ready message was issued about 20 minutes later in the Zealand and Burtts Corner regions.

Alert Ready message An Alert Ready message issued in New Brunswick the morning of July 29, 2025.

Police now say they are searching for “individuals” reported to be carrying weapons.

The RCMP believes the suspects were initially travelling in a burgundy Subaru Forester, but they have since abandoned the vehicle.

It is now believed they are on foot.

Residents are asked to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Police say if anyone sees the suspects they should not approach them and call 911 immediately.

