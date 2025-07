Calves on the Bird family's cattle farm near Cremona, Alta., Thursday, May 28, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

OTTAWA -- Australia has lifted a 22-year-old ban on the import of Canadian beef and beef products, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Australia imposed import restrictions on Canadian beef in 2003, following the discovery of Canada’s first domestic case of mad cow disease. Australia lifted a similar ban on U.S. beef imports last week.

