Canadian Dental Association concerned about ‘gaps’ in national program

The Canadian Dental Association (CDA) is voicing concerns over what it calls gaps in the national dental program.

The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) was launched in December 2023 to allow uninsured people who face financial barriers access to care.

The association says there are gaps in the plan that are “compromising the ability of dentists to provide timely and effective care to patients.”

It says there could be the unintended erosion of employer-sponsored dental plans where employers drop dental benefits for employees who would qualify for the CDCP.

It also cited high rates of denials for complex treatments, long wait times for care, patient confusion and workforce challenges in dental offices as areas of concern.

The CDA is urging the federal government to work closely with dental professionals to address the issues.

The association recommends:

streamlining the pre-authorization process

improving public communication

protect access to existing employer-sponsored dental benefits

“Every patient deserves access to essential dental care. The CDCP is a historic and meaningful investment in oral healthcare and to ensure its success, the program must be sustainable in the long-term,” reads a Tuesday news release from the association.

“We are committed to working with the federal government to help address gaps and improve the CDCP so that it has a meaningful impact on the oral and overall health of patients.”

More to come…