Canadian O-negative blood donors urged to donate ‘as soon as they can’

Canadians with a specific type of blood are urged to donate “as soon as they can” to meet a high demand this summer.

O-negative blood, also known as the universal blood type, is sought specifically because it can be “vital” in an emergency, Canadian Blood Services (CBS) said in a statement Tuesday.

This type is prized because it is compatible with all other types, meaning donations can save valuable time in instances “when seconds count,” CBS said, as hospital staff do not need to check a patient’s blood type first.

The agency said demand for O-negative blood, found in approximately seven per cent of Canadians, is high this summer and donations are needed to maintain the country’s supply.

CBS asked existing donors to make appointments or walk in to a donation centre, and urged those who already have appointments to show up or rebook. As blood types are genetic, O-negative donors are asked to invite family members who are likely to have the same blood type to consider donating as well.

While CBS is looking specifically for O-negative blood, the agency said there is a need for all types. Those who do not know their blood type will find out after making their first donation.