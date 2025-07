A Canadian Tire logo is displayed on a store in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian Tire has eliminated an unknown number of corporate positions from its workforce, the company told CTV News in a statement.

The Canadian company says the layoffs are a result of restructuring.

“Changes are underway and we are altering various processes and teams to transform and modernize,” the statement read. “As a result, some corporate roles are expanding and others are being eliminated.”

