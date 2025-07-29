Car theft numbers are dropping, but will your insurance rates?

Experts say car thieves are employing new tactics as awareness and enforcement has resulted in a drop in auto thefts in 2025. John Vennavally-Rao reports.

Car thefts are down dramatically across Canada this year, but don’t expect your auto insurance bill to get any cheaper.

New data shows vehicle thefts dropped 19 per cent nationally in the first half of 2025, compared to the same period last year. Ontario saw the biggest decline at 26 per cent.

But insurance industry officials say the improvement in theft rates won’t necessarily translate to lower premiums for drivers anytime soon.

“It’s encouraging to see some small steps in the right direction,” Hanna Beydoun, director of auto policy at the Insurance Bureau of Canada, told CTV News. “But the problem remains significantly above historical levels, and it’s far from the only factor that contributes to the cost that drivers pay for auto insurance.”

According to a new report from Equate Association, 23,000 personal cars and trucks were stolen in the first half of this year, which is down substantially from the 34,000 by July of 2023.

While the numbers represent progress, they come after a decade of rising theft rates. The Insurance Bureau of Canada says over the last 10 years, claims are up more than 115 per cent and auto theft costs have skyrocketed 371 per cent.

“One year is great, it’s a great indication of where trends might go,” Beydoun said. “But there’s still lots more work that remains to be done to get us out of this auto theft crisis.”

Why premiums keep rising

Beyond theft, Beydoun says several factors are driving up insurance costs across the country, including repair costs having jumped 22 per cent since the pandemic began, noting that tariffs on vehicle parts are making replacements more expensive. She also says Alberta has seen collision-related lawsuits rise significantly.

“Unless all the cost drivers are completely pulled out of the system, there’s going to be continued upward pressure on auto insurance premiums across the country,” Beydoun said.

For Ryan Tostik of Milton, Ont., the theft statistics aren’t just numbers. They represent a devastating personal loss.

His beloved 2004 Chevy Silverado was stolen from an auto repair shop on July 18. Tostik had spent six years and a lot of money restoring the truck, including a fresh paint job and new engine.

“It’s all a big shock, to be honest. I kind of feel violated,” he said. “Considering how much money that I put into it, and it was considered almost finished.”

Tostik says to him, the truck was worth between $50,000 and $60,000, and he can’t believe it was gone “within minutes.”

He says the response from police was discouraging.

“They just say it’s an everyday occurrence. So, more or less, they tell me you’re on your own,” he said. “Otherwise, call your insurance company.”

Now Tostik is hoping his insurer will recognize the truck’s value, and is armed with receipts for all the restoration work.

“I never had anything stolen in my life. So it’s a big shock and a gut-wrenching feeling in the stomach,” he said. “I’d like to have the vehicle back. I’m not hopeful, but I’m trying to be hopeful.”

Brian Gast, national vice-president of Investigative Services at Equite Association, credits the decline in thefts to increased public awareness and a collaborate effort between various levels of government and law enforcement agencies.

“I do caution that even though the numbers are going down, they’re still high,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that we need to take our foot off the gas.”

Gast says auto theft remains a major funding source for organized crime and criminals are adapting. Gast says investigators are seeing more “chop shops,” where stolen vehicles are dismantled and sold for parts, and they’re also replacing the vehicle identification number on stolen vehicles.

How to protect yourself

Gast has a few recommendations when it comes to vehicle security:

Park in a garage or well-lit area, when possible Keep windows up and doors locked Never leave key fobs inside the vehicle Consider aftermarket tracking devices Use visible deterrents like steering wheel locks

“You don’t have to do them all, but we call it a layered approach,” Gast said.