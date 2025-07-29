Cleanup underway in Saskatchewan village devastated by wildfire in June

Volunteer firefighters from Davidson, Sask., load up their truck at the Provincial Wildfire Center in Prince Albert, Sask., on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

PRINCE ALBERT — Saskatchewan’s government says recovery teams have been clearing out charred properties in a village that was ravaged by wildfire last month.

The province says cleanup efforts began last week in Denare Beach, which lost 218 homes to wildfire in June.

It also says crews have removed 230 destroyed vehicles in the village, 545 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says it has helped more than 70 people seeking information on insurance at its resource centre.

The province has also extended the deadline by one year for residents and businesses to submit claim costs to the disaster assistance program.

Saskatchewan is reporting 60 active wildfires as of Monday, including 12 uncontained and about 3,000 people remain out of their homes.

“After a disaster, households have a lot to manage and take care of as they work through recovery,” said Marlo Pritchard of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency in a news release Monday.

“The recovery task team will continue to look for ways to support and take some of that pressure off of the communities and their residents.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2025.