‘Dangerous gunfire’: Police searching for people involved in northwest Edmonton shooting

The Edmonton Police Service has released a video of a shooting in the Prince Charles neighbourhood on March 13, 2025 in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Police are looking for several people involved in a shooting that took place in northwest Edmonton earlier this year.

A video released by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) shows four people getting out of a silver Kia sedan around 3:20 a.m. on March 13 in an alley of the Prince Charles neighbourhood. One of them is seen holding a large gun.

Moments later, the four people are running back to the car, shooting toward a home.

EPS said the people approached a home and discharged their firearms multiple times inside and outside the residence.

“These suspects demonstrated a reckless disregard for the safety of residents in this community, discharging firearms in a residential area at night,” said Const. Marc-André Gagnon of the EPS firearms investigation unit. “It’s a miracle no innocent people were struck by this dangerous gunfire.”

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.