Drones used to smuggle drugs into Sask. Penitentiary, RCMP say

Three people are facing charges after an investigation found that drones were used to smuggle drugs onto the grounds of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

RCMP’s Prince Albert Crime Reduction team first received a report of a potential delivery of drugs to the Saskatchewan Penitentiary by drone in early July, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan RCMP on Tuesday.

A search warrant was then executed at a residence in Laird, Sask. on July 9, where officers found about 172 grams of methamphetamine, 112 grams of cannabis concentrate, a drone, a laptop, and cell phones.

Two men and two women were arrested at the home. An investigation led to a drug trafficking charge for a 36-year-old woman from Laird, while the others were released without charges.

The woman is scheduled to make her first appearance in Rosthern Provincial Court on Aug. 27.

According to RCMP, officers made sure the drugs did not enter the federal institution.

On a separate occasion on July 13, Prince Albert RCMP received a report that a drone had dropped a package within the grounds of the jail. According to police, the drone originated from a vehicle near the prison.

Officers located the suspect vehicle on Lincoln Park Road and initiated a traffic stop, where a man and woman were arrested. Officers searched the vehicle and found a drone and cell phones.

Officers later recovered a second drone that had crashed near the jail and a package that dropped within the grounds, RCMP said.

About 60 grams of methamphetamine and 30 grams of cannabis concentrate were seized.

A 31-year-old woman from Garson Lake and a 38-year-old man from Biggar are each charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, and three counts related to illegally operating a remotely piloted aircraft system.

The pair made their first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on July 15.

The Saskatchewan Penitentiary is located one kilometre west of Prince Albert, Sask.