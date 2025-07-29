‘Extremely unfortunate situation’: Canada has a shortage of these common painkillers

CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association Justin Bates on why finding some common painkillers may be tougher this summer.

The country is experiencing a shortage of some common painkillers containing acetaminophen with codeine or oxycodone due to manufacturing disruptions and increased demand, according to Health Canada.

Some of the drugs “have become harder to get,” according to a notice posted on Health Canada’s website on July 18.

The federal department said addressing the shortage is a “top priority,” noting it is increasing access to the products and working with health-care providers, provincial and territorial officials, manufacturers and distributors to share information and monitor supply.

It stated that Teva Canada Limited, Apotex Inc. and Laboratoire Riva Inc. market acetaminophen with oxycodone.

“Teva is reporting a shortage because of manufacturing disruptions and Apotex and Riva are reporting shortages because of increased demand,” according to the notice.

In addition, Teva Canada Limited, Laboratoire Riva Inc. and Pharmascience Inc. market acetaminophen with codeine in various formats and strengths, according to the notice.

Teva is reporting shortages of its narcotic pain reliever Lenoltec because of manufacturing disruptions, Health Canada wrote. Riva and Pharmascience are not able to meet the increased demand from Teva’s shortage of Lenoltec, although they aren’t reporting shortages, Health Canada added.

Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, told CP24 Breakfast on Tuesday that the situation is “extremely unfortunate.”

He said the shortage will affect those with chronic pain and that the challenge will be finding alternatives and safely transitioning to other drugs.

“I want to reassure people that this is going to be corrected with a major resupply,” including from the primary manufacturer of drugs like Tylenol No. 3 and Percocet, Bates said.

“It is going to have to be a team-based approach to look for alternatives.”

Bates advised those affected to consult their pharmacist and doctor and have a non-expired naloxone kit, which can prevent the possibly fatal effects of an opioid overdose.

He said he expects a resupply by Aug. 10.

Watch the video above for the full interview.