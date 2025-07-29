Missing kitty reunited with family after year-long disappearance

A heartwarming reunion unfolded after a stray cat missing for over a year was reunited with his owners. (Ontario SPCA Midland and District Animal Centre)

A heartwarming reunion unfolded at the Ontario SPCA in Midland after a stray cat, missing for over a year, was reunited with his owners.

“A Good Samaritan brought a stray cat into our animal centre. When we scanned him, we discovered it was Fraser — a beloved cat who had been missing for over a year,” the Ontario SPCA team shared over a social media post last month.

Staff at the centre quickly tracked down the grey kitty’s identity, a beloved family pet who had vanished more than 12 months ago. Thanks to his registered microchip, staff at the Ontario SPCA Midland and District Animal Centre were able to contact Fraser’s family and bring him home.

The reunion was nothing short of emotional. Fraser’s return home marked the end of a long and difficult year for his owners. “Fraser was heading home to a four-year-old child who had never stopped missing their best friend,” the team continued over social media.

The June reunion is a powerful reminder to ensure your pet’s needs are kept up to date. “It’s an important step that can make all the difference in bringing lost pets home,” Ontario SPCA staff shared.

The Ontario SPCA is reminding pet owners to not only microchip their animals, but to also ensure their contact information is kept fresh. The organization says they offer microchipping for $32 at its Barrie and Stouffville Spay/Neuter Services clinics.