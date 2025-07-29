Northern Ont. police say impaired driver had two-year-old in their vehicle

Police in Temiskaming Shores, Ont., said a person charged with impaired was driving with a two-year-old child in the backseat. (File)

Police in Temiskaming Shores, Ont., said a person charged with impaired was driving with a two-year-old child in the backseat.

The suspect was also driving while their licence was suspended.

The incident took place July 26 on Highway 65 around 6:30 p.m. Ontario Provincial Police responded to a traffic complaint and stopped the vehicle on the highway.

Saw child in a car seat

“While speaking with the driver, officers observed a two-year-old child in a child car seat in the rear of the vehicle,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired driving. The driver was transported to the OPP detachment where further testing was conducted on the driver.”

The name of the driver is not being released “to protect the identity of the child,” police said.

The 33-year-old driver from Cobalt has been charged with driving while impaired by alcohol, dangerous driving and driving while suspended.

The vehicle was impounded and the accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Haileybury at a later date.