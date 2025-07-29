Out-of-control wildfire near Lytton triggers evacuation alerts amid scorching heat

A wildfire near Lytton, B.C., is seen in this image handed out by the B.C. Wildfire Service.

A fast-moving wildfire burning near Lytton, B.C., is forcing residents to prepare for the worst—just four years after flames devastated the small Fraser Canyon community.

The Cantilever Bar wildfire, located about 10 kilometres south of Lytton, was discovered late Monday afternoon and has now grown to 150 hectares. It is currently classified as out of control.

As of Tuesday morning, evacuation alerts are in place for five properties on Spencer Road, and adjacent properties on the Lytton First Nation. Residents are being told to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The fire is burning on the west side of the Fraser River, and crews are using three helicopters to fight the flames—including two equipped with night vision technology, allowing aerial suppression efforts to continue overnight.

The growing wildfire threat is sparking fears and painful memories for Lytton residents, many of whom lost homes and businesses when the town was nearly wiped out by devastating wildfire in 2021.

While it’s currently unclear what exactly sparked the Cantilever Bar fire, the B.C. Wildfire Service believes it was human-caused.

It comes as a heat warning remains in effect for the Fraser Canyon, with temperatures expected to reach into the high 30s by Thursday, further drying out already vulnerable terrain and increasing the risk of more fire starts.

The province is expected to provide an update on wildfire response, drought and emergency preparedness late Tuesday morning.

