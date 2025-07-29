Patients of Montreal doctor at risk of exposure to blood-borne infections

Patients of Dr. Adi Yoskovitch, a specialist in otolaryngology (ENT) and cervicofacial surgery, are being asked to undergo testing for potential exposure to blood-borne infections.

The alert comes after an investigation by the Sous ministériat de prévention et de santé publique.

Patients who had appointments with Yoskovitch dating back to 2002 for either an endoscopy procedure or cervicofacial surgery may be at “low to very low risk,” according to the government, of being infected by a blood-borne infection such as hepatitis B (HBV), hepatitis C (HCV) or human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

The warning is being issued as a precautionary measure after the National Public Health Director sent a directive to Santé Québec asking that patients undergo preventive screening.

Who is affected

The alert is for anyone who underwent an ENT endoscopy examination that included a flexible tube with a camera and light or cervicofacial surgery performed by Yoskovitch since 2002.

Most of the procedures were carried out in private practices in the Laval or Montreal areas.

Additionally, anyone who underwent an endoscopy in a public institution with Yoskovitch should be aware of the warning.

Those who have already been tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV six months after undergoing a procedure with Yoskovitch are not obliged to partake in further screenings.

Some of the practice locations reported to the Collège des médecins du Québec by Yoskovitch include:

Laval

Chomedey Medical (July 7, 2010 to Aug. 25, 2011)

Dr. Adi Yoskovitch Clinic (March 27, 2023 to present)

La Clinique 440 (Feb. 15, 2021 to July 18, 2024)

Chomedey Polyclinic (Nov. 6, 2009 to July 7, 2010)

Fabreville Polyclinic (June 2, 2009 to March 26, 2023)

Montreal

Cavendish Health Centre in Côte Saint-Luc (July 8, 2004 to June 1, 2009 and Nov. 6, 2009 to July 7, 2010)

Cavendish Medical (July 7, 2010 to Aug. 25, 2011)

Nazareth Medical Centre in LaSalle (July 7, 2010 to Aug. 25, 2011 and June 16, 2014 to June 16, 2017)

Dollar Medical Centre in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (Nov. 6, 2009 to Aug. 25, 2011 and July 7, 2010 to Aug. 25, 2011)

GMF Santé Kildare (June 16, 2014 to May 16, 2018)

Fleury Hospital (Nov. 6, 2009 to Aug. 25, 2011)

Kildare Medical Centre (Nov. 6, 2009 to July 7, 2010 and June 16, 2014 to July 18, 2024)

Maimonides Hospital (Nov. 6, 2009 to July 7, 2010)

Nazareth Health Centre (Nov. 6, 2009 to July 7, 2010)

PermaLaser (Nov. 5, 2009 to Aug. 25, 2011 and May 16, 2018 to present)

Polyclinique Dumarche (June 16, 2014 to July 18, 2024)

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Info-Santé at 811.

How to get screened

Those affected by the alert can make an appointment on Clic Santé or by calling 1 877 644 4545.

A nurse will assess your eligibility for screening, which involves providing a blood sample and coordinating medical care if the result is abnormal.

Special protective measures are not necessary while waiting for an appointment.