Quebec City judge to rule Thursday on bail for three accused of extremist plot

The RCMP says four people, including active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, are facing charges after allegedly plotting to "forcibly take possession" of land in the Quebec City area. This RCMP handout image shows military-style training police allege the accused took part in. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Quebec RCMP (Mandatory Credit)

A Quebec court judge will decide Thursday whether to grant bail to three men facing terrorism charges in the Quebec City region.

Judge René de la Sablonnière heard final arguments Monday from Crown and defence attorneys.

Simon Angers-Audet, 24, Raphaël Lagacé, 25, and Marc-Aurèle Chabot, 24, face charges of facilitating a terrorist activity and other charges related to the illegal storage of firearms and possession of explosives and prohibited devices.

The men are accused of plotting to forcibly take over land in the Quebec City region.

There is a publication ban on details of the testimony during the bail hearing, which began last week with an RCMP officer testifying for the prosecution.

A fourth accused — Matthew Forbes, 33 — is facing weapons charges and was granted bail under a lengthy list of conditions that include wearing a GPS tracking bracelet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2025.