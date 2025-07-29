‘She’s lucky!’: Witnesses react to video showing a car smashing into a London grocery store

A tragedy was averted after a car crashed into a London store, narrowly missing customers. CTV’s Sean Irvine has more details.

The operators of a London farm-fresh grocery store have shared a dramatic video of a car smashing through their operation, narrowly missing customers.

It took place on the evening of July 25 at Mona Farms on Hyde Park Road.

In the video, a shopper places her cart in the aisle and turns to look at some produce, mere moments before a car smashes through the front wall of the store.

It narrowly missed her.

The aftermath of the incident is evident outside the store, as a temporary wooden wall keeps it in operation.

Car smashes into Mona Farms London Salem Abuhajar stands beside a boarded up wall at Mona Farms in London, Ont. on July 29, 2025. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Abdelbari Abouckraise, a staff member, was inside the moment the car came barreling through.

“I heard a very hard smash inside the store,” said Abouckraise.

“I didn’t know what was happening until I stepped out and went to the produce section, and I saw how the car had driven inside the store.”

Store Manager Salem Abuhajar arrived a short time later.

“Just think, someone could pick up enough speed to get a quarter of the way through the store,” he reflected.

The collision destroyed several stands and part of a large display shelf.

Moments after the crash, a woman in the driver’s seat stepped out of the vehicle. With the help of customers and staff, she quickly got her child out of the smoking car.

Amazingly, they were not physically hurt, nor were any customers.

“It just looked like someone would be hurt in this, so that there was not, that’s what I’m grateful for,” said Abuhajar.

Car smashes into Mona Farms London Salem Abuhajar seen at Mona Farms in London, Ont. on July 29, 2025. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

CTV News reached out to the woman who was nearly struck. She told us she is “still in shock” from the “incredibly unexpected experience.”

“She was lucky,” stated Abouckraise.

A thought shared by Abuhajar.

“We had a cart that was stuck between the two tables, and it was pancaked. So, if there was a person beside that, that would have been something [tragic],” he said.

London police told CTV News no charges have been laid at this time. As for the cause, the store operators believe it was an unfortunate incident, and again, they are grateful that no one was hurt.