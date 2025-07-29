Top takeaways from former prime minister Stephen Harper’s speech in Saskatoon

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper delivered a keynote speech at the Midwestern Legislative Conference on Monday. Laura Woodward reports.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper delivered a keynote speech at the Midwestern Legislative Conference on Monday — sharing insights on trade, international relations, and life after politics.

Speaking at Saskatoon’s TCU Place, Harper addressed a crowd of legislators from 11 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces. Here are the key moments from his speech:

The federal government turned to Harper for guidance on U.S. trade relations

Harper revealed the federal government recently reached out to him for insight on handling rocky trade relations with the U.S.

“This government did actually ask me a few weeks ago for my advice,” Harper told the crowd. “My advice was, yes, on the economy, we’ve got to get something short-term worked out with the Trump administration. But this really is a wake-up call for this country to truly diversify its trade export markets.”

CTV News has reached out to the federal government for comment about contacting Harper.

Harper told the conference attendees that Canada is too dependent on the U.S. as a trade partner.

“There is no reason for that. Just because we have that geographic proximity does not justify the degree of dependence that we have on a single market,” Harper said.

While he admitted the Liberal government wasn’t the outcome he had hoped for, Harper said “the current government does ‘get it’ better than their predecessors.”

Harper called Vladimir Putin ‘a real-life Bond villain’

Harper didn’t mince words when speaking about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Vladimir Putin is a real-life Bond villain, like, he really is,” Harper said, adding that he would never accept a drink from him.

While Harper said he has a “notoriously bad relationship” with Putin, he said the leader is a “very impressive individual.”

“Vladimir Putin is very smart. He is very smart. He is very hardworking. He’s extremely disciplined. He would come into any meeting just fantastically well-briefed. And he is a real psychological expert,” Harper said.

“He was very good at sizing up people’s weaknesses and exploiting them, and getting them to think he was on their side when he wasn’t. I watched this over and over again with this guy.”

Harper said it’s important for the U.S. to realize that Putin is their enemy.

“He lives, eats, and breathes to dismantle American power in the world. And the sooner the United States comes around to that full realization and puts its shoulder back to the wheel, we hopefully prevent Ukraine from falling, but certainly stop Putin’s adventurism because it’s a big threat to everybody.”

Harper attended a $1-billion Indian wedding

While discussing Canada’s relationship with India, Harper shared a personal anecdote — his attendance at the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The 2024 celebrations included private performances by the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber.

“Normally, going to purely social events is not my thing, but I just couldn’t pass this one up,” Harper said, noting he knows the Ambani family through business.

The wedding reportedly cost about $1 billion and drew a 1,200-person guest list, including celebrities like the Kardashians.

“It was quite something. I’m lowering my daughter’s expectations, though, for any kind of wedding,” he said, laughing.

Harper reflected on his minimal regrets as the prime minister and shared how he’s enjoying life after politics.

“I have a lot less stress. I make a lot more money,” Harper said, eliciting laughter and cheers from the audience.