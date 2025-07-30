35 measles cases confirmed in northern N.S., public warned of two more exposure sites

A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic in St. Thomas, Ont., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

Nova Scotia Health is warning the public of two additional measles exposure sites as it confirms 35 total cases in the province’s northern zone.

Public Health says eight of the cases are lab-confirmed, and the other cases are considered confirmed based on their household exposure and symptoms.

The agency initially reported a single case on July 7 in the northern zone, with two possible exposure sites.

The number of cases in the region increased to 30 last week.

Officials have determined there were two additional public exposure sites related to the investigation:

Guardian Kennetcook Pharmacy on July 3 and July 6.

Cobequid Community Health Centre Mobile Primary Care Clinic and Blood Collection Waiting Room on July 6. This location does not include the emergency department.

Public Health says those who get sick after a measles exposure usually start to show symptoms within seven to 21 days.

“Because these exposures happened more than 21 days ago, those who were exposed and who have had no symptoms are no longer at risk of getting measles from this exposure,” reads a Wednesday news release from Nova Scotia Health.

“However, those who were present for an exposure AND developed symptoms within 7-21 days are asked to call Public Health at 902-481-5824.”

Public Health says it will help arrange for testing.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can lead to serious health issues or even death. It spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes.

Initial symptoms of measles include:

fever

cough

runny nose

red, watery eyes

small, white spots, which may appear inside the mouth and throat two to three days after symptoms begin.

More severe cases of measles can lead to pneumonia, ear infections, swelling of the brain, blindness, deafness and brain injury.

Measles vaccine

Nova Scotians born after 1970 should receive two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine after their first birthday.

People can receive vaccinations from their routine vaccine provider, including family doctor, nurse practitioner, primary care pharmacist, public health office and special measles clinics. The vaccine is free.

