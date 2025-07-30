Cabinet to discuss recognizing Palestinian state, source tells CTV News

Pro-Palestinian protestors gather on Parliament Hill during a "National March for Palestine" demonstration in Ottawa, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

The federal government is considering whether to recognize a Palestinian state if Israel doesn’t agree to a ceasefire, a source told CTV News.

Cabinet will meet tomorrow to discuss, but sources say no decision has been taken at this time.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday they would recognize a Palestinian state in September, unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza, allow humanitarian aid into the conclave and commit to a long-term peace process.

My statement on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and our plan for peace including the recognition of a Palestinian State. pic.twitter.com/aMUCNwJb9z — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 29, 2025

Starmer also said Hamas must release all the hostages, agree to a ceasefire, commit to disarmament and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the move, saying it “rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism.”

Pressure has been mounting on western countries to formally recognize a Palestinian state since French President Emmanuel Macron announced last week his country will become the first major western power to do so in September.

Last week, Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized Israel’s handling of humanitarian aid in Gaza as “a violation of international law,” saying Canada condemns the Israeli government’s failure to prevent the “rapidly deteriorating” disaster in the region.

Israel’s control of aid distribution must be replaced by comprehensive provision of humanitarian assistance led by international organizations. Many of these are… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) July 25, 2025

“Israel’s control of aid distribution must be replaced by comprehensive provision of humanitarian assistance led by international organizations,” Carney said in a statement.

“Many of these are holding significant Canadian-funded aid which has been blocked from delivery to starving civilians.”

With files from CTV News’ chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos, CTV News’ Hunter Crowther and The Associated Press